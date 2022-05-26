YASH INNO Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 918.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 918.18% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022 down 4912.05% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

YASH INNO shares closed at 24.50 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.60% returns over the last 6 months and 230.19% over the last 12 months.