YASH INNO Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 918.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for YASH INNOVENTURES are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 918.18% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022 down 4912.05% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.
YASH INNO shares closed at 24.50 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.60% returns over the last 6 months and 230.19% over the last 12 months.
|
|YASH INNOVENTURES
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.06
|0.00
|0.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.06
|0.00
|0.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-0.25
|0.22
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|0.17
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.19
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.39
|0.20
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|-0.79
|-0.09
|Other Income
|0.09
|5.81
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|5.02
|-0.01
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.14
|5.02
|-0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.14
|5.02
|-0.01
|Tax
|0.27
|1.57
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.42
|3.45
|-0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.42
|3.45
|-0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|6.72
|6.72
|6.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.62
|5.13
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.62
|5.13
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.62
|5.13
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.62
|5.13
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited