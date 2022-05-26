 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
YASH INNO Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 918.18% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for YASH INNOVENTURES are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2022 up 918.18% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022 down 4912.05% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

YASH INNO shares closed at 24.50 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.60% returns over the last 6 months and 230.19% over the last 12 months.

YASH INNOVENTURES
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.06 0.00 0.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.06 0.00 0.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -0.25 0.22 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.02 0.17 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.17 0.19 0.05
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.39 0.20 0.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.23 -0.79 -0.09
Other Income 0.09 5.81 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.14 5.02 -0.01
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.14 5.02 -0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.14 5.02 -0.01
Tax 0.27 1.57 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.42 3.45 -0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.42 3.45 -0.01
Equity Share Capital 6.72 6.72 6.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.62 5.13 -0.01
Diluted EPS -0.62 5.13 -0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.62 5.13 -0.01
Diluted EPS -0.62 5.13 -0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 10:22 am
