YASH INNO Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.27 crore, up 25348% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.27 -- 0.01 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.27 -- 0.01 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.27 -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.50 -0.01 -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.18 0.21 0.17 Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.08 0.17 0.11 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.23 -0.37 -0.29 Other Income 0.09 0.10 0.09 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.32 -0.28 -0.20 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.32 -0.28 -0.20 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.32 -0.28 -0.20 Tax 0.00 -0.01 0.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.32 -0.27 -0.20 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.32 -0.27 -0.20 Equity Share Capital 6.72 6.72 6.72 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.47 -0.40 -0.29 Diluted EPS 0.47 -0.40 -0.29 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.47 -0.40 -0.29 Diluted EPS 0.47 -0.40 -0.29 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited