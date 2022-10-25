 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Yash Chemex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.47 crore, down 41.46% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yash Chemex are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.47 crore in September 2022 down 41.46% from Rs. 14.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 115.65% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 82% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.

Yash Chemex shares closed at 62.70 on October 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.81% returns over the last 6 months and 46.32% over the last 12 months.

Yash Chemex
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.47 6.66 14.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.47 6.66 14.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.31 6.42 16.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.19 0.61 -2.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.05 0.05
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.12 0.05 0.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 -0.48 0.49
Other Income 0.28 0.91 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.09 0.43 0.50
Interest 0.20 0.16 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.11 0.27 0.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.11 0.27 0.39
Tax -0.06 0.07 0.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.05 0.20 0.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.05 0.20 0.29
Equity Share Capital 10.24 10.24 10.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 0.02 0.29
Diluted EPS -0.05 0.02 0.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 0.02 0.29
Diluted EPS -0.05 0.02 0.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 25, 2022 08:44 am
