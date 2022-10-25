Yash Chemex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.47 crore, down 41.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yash Chemex are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.47 crore in September 2022 down 41.46% from Rs. 14.47 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 115.65% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 82% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.
Yash Chemex shares closed at 62.70 on October 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.81% returns over the last 6 months and 46.32% over the last 12 months.
|
|Yash Chemex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.47
|6.66
|14.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.47
|6.66
|14.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.31
|6.42
|16.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.19
|0.61
|-2.81
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.05
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.12
|0.05
|0.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-0.48
|0.49
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.91
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.09
|0.43
|0.50
|Interest
|0.20
|0.16
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.27
|0.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.11
|0.27
|0.39
|Tax
|-0.06
|0.07
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|0.20
|0.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|0.20
|0.29
|Equity Share Capital
|10.24
|10.24
|10.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.02
|0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.02
|0.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.02
|0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.02
|0.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited