Yash Chemex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.47 crore, down 41.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.47 crore in September 2022 down 41.46% from Rs. 14.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 115.65% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 82% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.

Yash Chemex shares closed at 62.70 on October 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.81% returns over the last 6 months and 46.32% over the last 12 months.