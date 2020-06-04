Yash Chemex Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 22.46 crore, down 15.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.46 crore in March 2020 down 15.74% from Rs. 26.65 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 down 99.87% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2020 up 12.28% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2019.

Yash Chemex shares closed at 77.50 on June 03, 2020 (BSE) and has given -12.58% returns over the last 6 months and -23.76% over the last 12 months.