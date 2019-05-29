Yash Chemex Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 26.65 crore, up 55.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.65 crore in March 2019 up 55.62% from Rs. 17.13 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2019 up 3004.88% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2019 up 216.67% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2018.

Yash Chemex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2018.

Yash Chemex shares closed at 110.40 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given 43.01% returns over the last 6 months and 44.41% over the last 12 months.