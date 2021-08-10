Yash Chemex Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.44 crore, up 457.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.44 crore in June 2021 up 457.3% from Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021 up 678.85% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2021 up 433.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

Yash Chemex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2020.

Yash Chemex shares closed at 40.95 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given -3.42% returns over the last 6 months and -35.66% over the last 12 months.