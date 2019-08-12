Yash Chemex Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 19.21 crore, down 21.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.21 crore in June 2019 down 21.04% from Rs. 24.33 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2019 down 65.37% from Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2019 down 59.26% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2018.

Yash Chemex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.01 in June 2018.

Yash Chemex shares closed at 79.00 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given 8.67% returns over the last 6 months and -6.45% over the last 12 months.