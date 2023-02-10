Yash Chemex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.57 crore, down 59.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yash Chemex are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.57 crore in December 2022 down 59.83% from Rs. 31.29 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 127.63% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 103.88% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021.
Yash Chemex shares closed at 77.65 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 46.51% returns over the last 6 months and 73.71% over the last 12 months.
|
|Yash Chemex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.57
|8.47
|31.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.57
|8.47
|31.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|12.71
|8.31
|28.48
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.34
|0.19
|0.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.04
|0.40
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.27
|0.12
|0.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|-0.19
|1.27
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.28
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.09
|1.29
|Interest
|0.19
|0.20
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.24
|-0.11
|1.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.24
|-0.11
|1.18
|Tax
|-0.02
|-0.06
|0.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.22
|-0.05
|0.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.22
|-0.05
|0.78
|Equity Share Capital
|10.24
|10.24
|10.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-0.05
|0.76
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-0.05
|0.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-0.05
|0.76
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-0.05
|0.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited