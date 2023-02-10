 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Yash Chemex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.57 crore, down 59.83% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yash Chemex are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.57 crore in December 2022 down 59.83% from Rs. 31.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 127.63% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 103.88% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021.

Yash Chemex
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 12.57 8.47 31.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 12.57 8.47 31.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 12.71 8.31 28.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.34 0.19 0.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.04 0.40
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.27 0.12 0.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.12 -0.19 1.27
Other Income 0.07 0.28 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 0.09 1.29
Interest 0.19 0.20 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.24 -0.11 1.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.24 -0.11 1.18
Tax -0.02 -0.06 0.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.22 -0.05 0.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.22 -0.05 0.78
Equity Share Capital 10.24 10.24 10.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.21 -0.05 0.76
Diluted EPS -0.21 -0.05 0.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.21 -0.05 0.76
Diluted EPS -0.21 -0.05 0.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited