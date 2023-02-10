Yash Chemex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.57 crore, down 59.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.57 crore in December 2022 down 59.83% from Rs. 31.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 127.63% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 103.88% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021.