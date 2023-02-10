English
    Yash Chemex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.57 crore, down 59.83% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yash Chemex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.57 crore in December 2022 down 59.83% from Rs. 31.29 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 127.63% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 103.88% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021.

    Yash Chemex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.578.4731.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.578.4731.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.718.3128.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.340.190.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.040.40
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.270.120.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.12-0.191.27
    Other Income0.070.280.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.050.091.29
    Interest0.190.200.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.24-0.111.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.24-0.111.18
    Tax-0.02-0.060.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.22-0.050.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.22-0.050.78
    Equity Share Capital10.2410.2410.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.21-0.050.76
    Diluted EPS-0.21-0.050.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.21-0.050.76
    Diluted EPS-0.21-0.050.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
