Yash Chemex Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 13.80 crore, up 14.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.80 crore in December 2020 up 14.94% from Rs. 12.01 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2020 up 38.81% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2020 up 47.27% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2019.

Yash Chemex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.37 in December 2019.

Yash Chemex shares closed at 41.75 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -32.50% returns over the last 6 months and -51.45% over the last 12 months.