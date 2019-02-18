Yash Chemex Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 21.17 crore, down 0.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.17 crore in December 2018 down 0.13% from Rs. 21.20 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2018 down 4.44% from Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2018 down 17.65% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2017.

Yash Chemex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.61 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.64 in December 2017.

Yash Chemex shares closed at 77.70 on February 15, 2019 (BSE) and has given -6.78% returns over the last 6 months and 15.45% over the last 12 months.