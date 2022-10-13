English
    Yash Chemex Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.53 crore, down 28.98% Y-o-Y

    October 13, 2022 / 04:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Yash Chemex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.53 crore in September 2022 down 28.98% from Rs. 20.46 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.11 crore in September 2022 up 73.98% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.59 crore in September 2022 up 135.45% from Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2021.

    Yash Chemex EPS has increased to Rs. 2.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.62 in September 2021.

    Yash Chemex shares closed at 51.05 on October 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.84% returns over the last 6 months and 14.21% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.5311.2020.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.5311.2020.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.444.285.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.477.8516.67
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.92-0.83-3.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.090.08
    Depreciation0.030.030.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.210.110.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.38-0.321.02
    Other Income2.181.720.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.561.401.06
    Interest0.290.250.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.271.150.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.271.150.86
    Tax0.370.210.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.900.940.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.900.940.64
    Minority Interest-0.79-0.32--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.110.620.64
    Equity Share Capital10.2410.2410.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.720.060.62
    Diluted EPS2.700.060.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.720.060.62
    Diluted EPS2.700.060.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 13, 2022 04:18 pm
