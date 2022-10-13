Yash Chemex Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.53 crore, down 28.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.53 crore in September 2022 down 28.98% from Rs. 20.46 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.11 crore in September 2022 up 73.98% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.59 crore in September 2022 up 135.45% from Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2021.

Yash Chemex EPS has increased to Rs. 2.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.62 in September 2021.

Yash Chemex shares closed at 51.05 on October 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.84% returns over the last 6 months and 14.21% over the last 12 months.