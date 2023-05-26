Yash Chemex Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.96 crore, up 80.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.96 crore in March 2023 up 80.22% from Rs. 21.62 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2023 down 3.6% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2023 down 22.22% from Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2022.

Yash Chemex EPS has increased to Rs. 2.51 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.89 in March 2022.

Yash Chemex shares closed at 84.56 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.41% returns over the last 6 months and 46.93% over the last 12 months.