Yash Chemex Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.62 crore, up 5.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.62 crore in March 2022 up 5.5% from Rs. 20.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022 down 40.69% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2022 down 25% from Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2021.

Yash Chemex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.89 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.18 in March 2021.

Yash Chemex shares closed at 55.50 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)