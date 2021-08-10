Yash Chemex Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.30 crore, up 361.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.30 crore in June 2021 up 361.06% from Rs. 4.19 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2021 up 124.48% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2021 up 55.07% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2020.

Yash Chemex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.38 in June 2020.

Yash Chemex shares closed at 40.95 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given -3.42% returns over the last 6 months and -35.66% over the last 12 months.