Yash Chemex Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.64 crore, down 43.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.64 crore in December 2022 down 43.38% from Rs. 36.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 down 66.26% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2022 down 59.02% from Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2021.