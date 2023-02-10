Yash Chemex Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.64 crore, down 43.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.64 crore in December 2022 down 43.38% from Rs. 36.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 down 66.26% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2022 down 59.02% from Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2021.

Yash Chemex EPS has increased to Rs. 2.56 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.17 in December 2021.

Yash Chemex shares closed at 77.65 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 46.51% returns over the last 6 months and 73.71% over the last 12 months.