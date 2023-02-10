English
    Yash Chemex Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.64 crore, down 43.38% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 05:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Yash Chemex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.64 crore in December 2022 down 43.38% from Rs. 36.46 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 down 66.26% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2022 down 59.02% from Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2021.

    Yash Chemex
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.6414.5336.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.6414.5336.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.163.440.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.819.4732.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.590.920.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.090.45
    Depreciation0.030.030.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.570.210.55
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.370.381.68
    Other Income1.092.180.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.722.561.79
    Interest0.280.290.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.432.271.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.432.271.59
    Tax0.090.370.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.341.901.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.341.901.20
    Minority Interest---0.79-0.18
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.341.111.02
    Equity Share Capital10.2410.2410.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.562.721.17
    Diluted EPS2.562.701.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.562.721.17
    Diluted EPS2.562.701.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited