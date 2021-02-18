Yash Chemex Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.72 crore, up 35.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.72 crore in December 2020 up 35.43% from Rs. 13.82 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2020 up 73.54% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2020 up 23% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2019.

Yash Chemex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.72 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.61 in December 2019.

Yash Chemex shares closed at 41.20 on February 17, 2021 (BSE)