    Yamini Invt Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore, up 29.79% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yamini Investments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore in March 2023 up 29.79% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 23.91% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 up 15.79% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

    Yamini Invt shares closed at 0.66 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.51% returns over the last 6 months and -45.90% over the last 12 months.

    Yamini Investments
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.141.001.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.141.001.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.981.592.89
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.31-0.120.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.010.03
    Depreciation----0.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.630.020.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.20-0.51-1.60
    Other Income1.040.631.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.160.13-0.20
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.160.13-0.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.160.13-0.20
    Tax-0.040.03-0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.110.09-0.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.110.09-0.15
    Equity Share Capital52.5752.5752.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.000.00
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.000.00
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 10:11 am