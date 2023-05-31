Yamini Invt Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore, up 29.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yamini Investments are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore in March 2023 up 29.79% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 23.91% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 up 15.79% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.
Yamini Invt shares closed at 0.66 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.51% returns over the last 6 months and -45.90% over the last 12 months.
|Yamini Investments
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.14
|1.00
|1.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.14
|1.00
|1.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.98
|1.59
|2.89
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.31
|-0.12
|0.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.01
|0.03
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.63
|0.02
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.20
|-0.51
|-1.60
|Other Income
|1.04
|0.63
|1.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|0.13
|-0.20
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.16
|0.13
|-0.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.16
|0.13
|-0.20
|Tax
|-0.04
|0.03
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.11
|0.09
|-0.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.11
|0.09
|-0.15
|Equity Share Capital
|52.57
|52.57
|52.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited