Yamini Invt Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore, up 29.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore in March 2023 up 29.79% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 23.91% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 up 15.79% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

Yamini Invt shares closed at 0.66 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.51% returns over the last 6 months and -45.90% over the last 12 months.