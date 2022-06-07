 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Yamini Invt Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore, down 33.13% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yamini Investments are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore in March 2022 down 33.13% from Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022 down 396.66% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 down 337.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

Yamini Invt shares closed at 1.15 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 36.90% returns over the last 6 months and 64.29% over the last 12 months.

Yamini Investments
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.65 0.51 2.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.65 0.51 2.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.89 0.47 3.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.24 -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.06 0.04
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.08 0.05 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.60 -0.07 -1.37
Other Income 1.39 0.41 1.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.20 0.34 0.07
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.20 0.34 0.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.20 0.34 0.07
Tax -0.05 0.09 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.15 0.25 0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.15 0.25 0.05
Equity Share Capital 52.57 52.57 52.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.01 0.00
Diluted EPS -- 0.01 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.01 0.00
Diluted EPS -- 0.01 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Yamini Investments #Yamini Invt
first published: Jun 7, 2022 10:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.