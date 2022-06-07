Yamini Invt Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore, down 33.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore in March 2022 down 33.13% from Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022 down 396.66% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 down 337.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

Yamini Invt shares closed at 1.15 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 36.90% returns over the last 6 months and 64.29% over the last 12 months.