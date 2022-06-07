Yamini Invt Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore, down 33.13% Y-o-Y
June 07, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yamini Investments are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore in March 2022 down 33.13% from Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022 down 396.66% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 down 337.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.
Yamini Invt shares closed at 1.15 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 36.90% returns over the last 6 months and 64.29% over the last 12 months.
|Yamini Investments
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.65
|0.51
|2.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.65
|0.51
|2.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.89
|0.47
|3.75
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.24
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.06
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.05
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.60
|-0.07
|-1.37
|Other Income
|1.39
|0.41
|1.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|0.34
|0.07
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.20
|0.34
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.20
|0.34
|0.07
|Tax
|-0.05
|0.09
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.15
|0.25
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.15
|0.25
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|52.57
|52.57
|52.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.01
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.01
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited