Yamini Invt Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 90.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2019 down 90.68% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2019 down 107.91% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2019 up 12.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2018.

Yamini Invt shares closed at 0.24 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -72.41% returns over the last 6 months and -92.13% over the last 12 months.