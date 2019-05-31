Yamini Invt Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 90.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yamini Investments are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2019 down 90.68% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2019 down 107.91% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2019 up 12.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2018.
Yamini Invt shares closed at 0.24 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -72.41% returns over the last 6 months and -92.13% over the last 12 months.
|
|Yamini Investments
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.10
|--
|1.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.10
|--
|1.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.16
|--
|2.64
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.05
|--
|-0.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.02
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.20
|0.03
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.39
|-0.07
|-1.19
|Other Income
|1.24
|0.19
|1.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|0.12
|-0.18
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.16
|0.12
|-0.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.16
|0.12
|-0.18
|Tax
|0.00
|0.03
|-0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.16
|0.09
|-0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.16
|0.09
|-0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|52.57
|52.57
|52.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
