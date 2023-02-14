 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Yamini Invt Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore, up 94.44% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:01 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yamini Investments are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore in December 2022 up 94.44% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 62.76% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 62.86% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

Yamini Investments
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.00 1.19 0.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.00 1.19 0.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.59 0.99 0.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.12 -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.04 0.06
Depreciation -- -- 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.02 0.05 0.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.51 0.11 -0.07
Other Income 0.63 0.14 0.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.13 0.24 0.34
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.13 0.24 0.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.13 0.24 0.34
Tax 0.03 0.06 0.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.09 0.18 0.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.09 0.18 0.25
Equity Share Capital 52.57 52.57 52.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.01
Diluted EPS -- -- 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.01
Diluted EPS -- -- 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited