Yamini Invt Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore, up 94.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore in December 2022 up 94.44% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 62.76% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 62.86% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.