Yaarii Digital Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 44.29 crore, down 5.95% Y-o-Y
May 10, 2021 / 11:53 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Yaarii Digital Integrated Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 44.29 crore in March 2021 down 5.95% from Rs. 47.09 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.72 crore in March 2021 up 77.31% from Rs. 51.66 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.35 crore in March 2021 up 206.49% from Rs. 9.25 crore in March 2020.
Yaarii Digital shares closed at 86.00 on May 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 63.65% returns over the last 6 months and 121.08% over the last 12 months.
|Yaarii Digital Integrated Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|44.29
|44.90
|47.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|44.29
|44.90
|47.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|34.67
|28.31
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.38
|9.23
|17.12
|Depreciation
|5.88
|7.28
|8.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.43
|7.07
|80.25
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.07
|-6.99
|-58.69
|Other Income
|38.54
|11.17
|59.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.47
|4.18
|0.84
|Interest
|30.62
|29.71
|32.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.15
|-25.53
|-31.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.15
|-25.53
|-31.73
|Tax
|3.43
|3.09
|20.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.58
|-28.62
|-52.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.58
|-28.62
|-52.06
|Minority Interest
|-0.14
|-1.76
|0.40
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-11.72
|-30.38
|-51.66
|Equity Share Capital
|17.51
|17.87
|17.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.31
|-3.40
|-5.78
|Diluted EPS
|-1.31
|-3.40
|-5.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.31
|-3.40
|-5.78
|Diluted EPS
|-1.31
|-3.40
|-5.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited