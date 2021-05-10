Yaarii Digital Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 44.29 crore, down 5.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.29 crore in March 2021 down 5.95% from Rs. 47.09 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.72 crore in March 2021 up 77.31% from Rs. 51.66 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.35 crore in March 2021 up 206.49% from Rs. 9.25 crore in March 2020.

Yaarii Digital shares closed at 86.00 on May 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 63.65% returns over the last 6 months and 121.08% over the last 12 months.