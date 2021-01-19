Yaarii Digital Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 44.90 crore, down 24.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.90 crore in December 2020 down 24.21% from Rs. 59.24 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.38 crore in December 2020 down 277.14% from Rs. 17.15 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.46 crore in December 2020 down 86.22% from Rs. 83.17 crore in December 2019.

Yaarii Digital shares closed at 98.95 on January 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 109.42% returns over the last 6 months and -19.75% over the last 12 months.