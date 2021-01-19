Yaarii Digital Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 44.90 crore, down 24.21% Y-o-Y
January 19, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Yaarii Digital Integrated Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 44.90 crore in December 2020 down 24.21% from Rs. 59.24 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.38 crore in December 2020 down 277.14% from Rs. 17.15 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.46 crore in December 2020 down 86.22% from Rs. 83.17 crore in December 2019.
Yaarii Digital shares closed at 98.95 on January 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 109.42% returns over the last 6 months and -19.75% over the last 12 months.
|Yaarii Digital Integrated Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|44.90
|35.88
|59.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|44.90
|35.88
|59.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|28.31
|25.33
|14.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.23
|10.67
|18.25
|Depreciation
|7.28
|7.71
|7.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.07
|5.35
|-38.90
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.99
|-13.18
|56.93
|Other Income
|11.17
|11.29
|18.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.18
|-1.89
|75.20
|Interest
|29.71
|30.21
|49.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-25.53
|-32.10
|25.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-25.53
|-32.10
|25.34
|Tax
|3.09
|2.75
|6.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-28.62
|-34.85
|18.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-28.62
|-34.85
|18.70
|Minority Interest
|-1.76
|-0.36
|-1.55
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-30.38
|-35.21
|17.15
|Equity Share Capital
|17.87
|17.87
|17.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.40
|-3.94
|1.92
|Diluted EPS
|-3.40
|-3.94
|1.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.40
|-3.94
|1.92
|Diluted EPS
|-3.40
|-3.94
|1.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited