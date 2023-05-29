Yaan Enterprise Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore, up 136.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore in March 2023 up 136.72% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 150.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 180% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

Yaan Enterprise EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.29 in March 2022.

Yaan Enterprise shares closed at 20.55 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.24% returns over the last 6 months and 6.48% over the last 12 months.