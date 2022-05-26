 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Yaan Enterprise Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore, down 39.23% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yaan Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore in March 2022 down 39.23% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 up 97.39% from Rs. 3.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

Yaan Enterprise shares closed at 19.20 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.52% returns over the last 6 months and 2.40% over the last 12 months.

Yaan Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.49 0.30 0.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.49 0.30 0.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.44 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.26 0.82
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -0.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.02 0.04
Depreciation 0.00 -- 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.07 0.08 0.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 -0.06 -0.09
Other Income 0.01 0.00 -0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 -0.06 -0.16
Interest 0.00 -- 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.05 -0.06 -0.17
Exceptional Items -- -0.05 -3.26
P/L Before Tax -0.05 -0.11 -3.43
Tax 0.04 0.02 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.09 -0.13 -3.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.09 -0.13 -3.41
Equity Share Capital 3.10 3.10 3.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.29 -0.04 -11.02
Diluted EPS -0.29 -0.04 -11.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.29 -0.04 -11.02
Diluted EPS -0.29 -0.04 -11.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 26, 2022
