Yaan Enterprise Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore, down 39.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore in March 2022 down 39.23% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 up 97.39% from Rs. 3.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

Yaan Enterprise shares closed at 19.20 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.52% returns over the last 6 months and 2.40% over the last 12 months.