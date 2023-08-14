Yaan Enterprise Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 51.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in June 2023 down 51.08% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 769.23% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

Yaan Enterprise EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

Yaan Enterprise shares closed at 22.85 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.12% returns over the last 6 months and -3.79% over the last 12 months.