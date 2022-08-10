Yaan Enterprise Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore, up 951.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore in June 2022 up 951.41% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 up 103.08% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 up 114.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

Yaan Enterprise EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2021.

Yaan Enterprise shares closed at 23.80 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.00% returns over the last 6 months and 13.33% over the last 12 months.