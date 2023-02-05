 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Yaan Enterprise Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, up 35.95% Y-o-Y

Feb 05, 2023 / 09:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yaan Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in December 2022 up 35.95% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 107.03% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

Yaan Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.41 0.33 0.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.41 0.33 0.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.33 0.24 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.04 0.02
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.03 0.04 0.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.01 0.01 -0.06
Other Income 0.00 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 0.01 -0.06
Interest 0.00 0.00 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 0.01 -0.06
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.05
P/L Before Tax 0.01 0.01 -0.11
Tax 0.00 0.01 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.01 0.01 -0.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.01 0.01 -0.13
Equity Share Capital 3.10 3.10 3.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.03 0.02 -0.04
Diluted EPS 0.03 0.02 -0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.03 0.02 -0.04
Diluted EPS 0.03 0.02 -0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited