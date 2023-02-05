English
    Yaan Enterprise Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, up 35.95% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Yaan Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in December 2022 up 35.95% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 107.03% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

    Yaan Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.410.330.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.410.330.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.330.24--
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.040.02
    Depreciation0.000.00--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.040.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.010.01-0.06
    Other Income0.000.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.01-0.06
    Interest0.000.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.010.01-0.06
    Exceptional Items-----0.05
    P/L Before Tax0.010.01-0.11
    Tax0.000.010.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.010.01-0.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.010.01-0.13
    Equity Share Capital3.103.103.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.02-0.04
    Diluted EPS0.030.02-0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.02-0.04
    Diluted EPS0.030.02-0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
