Yaan Enterprise Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, up 35.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in December 2022 up 35.95% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 107.03% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

Yaan Enterprise EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2021.

