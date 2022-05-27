Xtglobal Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.63 crore, up 476.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.63 crore in March 2022 up 476.72% from Rs. 2.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2022 up 244.57% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.98 crore in March 2022 up 306.12% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2021.

Xtglobal EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2021.

Xtglobal shares closed at 48.85 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given 50.08% returns over the last 6 months and 81.60% over the last 12 months.