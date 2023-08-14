Xtglobal Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.84 crore, down 9.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.84 crore in June 2023 down 9.02% from Rs. 17.41 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.81 crore in June 2023 down 37.45% from Rs. 2.89 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.55 crore in June 2023 down 20.22% from Rs. 4.45 crore in June 2022.

Xtglobal EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2022.

Xtglobal shares closed at 40.95 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 58.72% returns over the last 6 months and -11.84% over the last 12 months.