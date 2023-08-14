English
    Xtglobal Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.84 crore, down 9.02% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 08:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Xtglobal Infotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.84 crore in June 2023 down 9.02% from Rs. 17.41 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.81 crore in June 2023 down 37.45% from Rs. 2.89 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.55 crore in June 2023 down 20.22% from Rs. 4.45 crore in June 2022.

    Xtglobal EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2022.

    Xtglobal shares closed at 40.95 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 58.72% returns over the last 6 months and -11.84% over the last 12 months.

    Xtglobal Infotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.8413.7917.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.8413.7917.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.4110.5511.41
    Depreciation0.740.760.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.022.811.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.66-0.334.25
    Other Income1.153.59-0.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.813.263.74
    Interest0.511.220.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.302.043.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.302.043.26
    Tax0.491.410.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.810.622.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.810.622.89
    Equity Share Capital13.3013.3013.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.120.22
    Diluted EPS0.140.120.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.120.22
    Diluted EPS0.140.120.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 08:00 pm

