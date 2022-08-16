Xtglobal Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.41 crore, up 432.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.41 crore in June 2022 up 432.25% from Rs. 3.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.89 crore in June 2022 up 229.74% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.45 crore in June 2022 up 345% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2021.

Xtglobal EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2021.

Xtglobal shares closed at 45.30 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.35% returns over the last 6 months and 14.97% over the last 12 months.