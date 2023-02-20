Xtglobal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.53 crore, up 25.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Xtglobal Infotech are:Net Sales at Rs 17.53 crore in December 2022 up 25.35% from Rs. 13.99 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2022 up 40.09% from Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2022 up 33.52% from Rs. 3.64 crore in December 2021.
Xtglobal EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2021.
|Xtglobal shares closed at 26.40 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -42.04% returns over the last 6 months and -58.03% over the last 12 months.
|Xtglobal Infotech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.53
|17.44
|13.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.53
|17.44
|13.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.49
|11.71
|9.39
|Depreciation
|0.80
|0.76
|0.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.04
|1.03
|0.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.21
|3.94
|2.88
|Other Income
|-0.15
|-0.35
|-0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.06
|3.59
|2.82
|Interest
|1.04
|1.08
|0.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.01
|2.51
|2.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.01
|2.51
|2.11
|Tax
|0.63
|0.95
|0.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.38
|1.55
|1.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.38
|1.55
|1.70
|Equity Share Capital
|13.30
|13.30
|13.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.18
|0.12
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|0.18
|0.12
|0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.18
|0.12
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|0.18
|0.12
|0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited