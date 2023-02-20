English
    Xtglobal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.53 crore, up 25.35% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Xtglobal Infotech are:Net Sales at Rs 17.53 crore in December 2022 up 25.35% from Rs. 13.99 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2022 up 40.09% from Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2022 up 33.52% from Rs. 3.64 crore in December 2021.
    Xtglobal EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2021.Xtglobal shares closed at 26.40 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -42.04% returns over the last 6 months and -58.03% over the last 12 months.
    Xtglobal Infotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.5317.4413.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.5317.4413.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.4911.719.39
    Depreciation0.800.760.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.041.030.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.213.942.88
    Other Income-0.15-0.35-0.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.063.592.82
    Interest1.041.080.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.012.512.11
    Exceptional Items--0.00--
    P/L Before Tax3.012.512.11
    Tax0.630.950.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.381.551.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.381.551.70
    Equity Share Capital13.3013.3013.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.180.120.14
    Diluted EPS0.180.120.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.180.120.14
    Diluted EPS0.180.120.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

