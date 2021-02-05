Xtglobal Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.69 crore, up 83.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.69 crore in December 2020 up 83.59% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2020 up 81.44% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2020 up 102.63% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2019.

Xtglobal EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2019.

Xtglobal shares closed at 28.45 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 82.96% returns over the last 6 months and 98.40% over the last 12 months.