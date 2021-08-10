Xtglobal Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 51.51 crore, up 17.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.51 crore in June 2021 up 17.55% from Rs. 43.82 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2021 up 983.02% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.12 crore in June 2021 up 1013.51% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2020.

Xtglobal EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2020.

Xtglobal shares closed at 42.50 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 64.41% returns over the last 6 months and 171.57% over the last 12 months.