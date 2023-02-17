Xtglobal Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.49 crore, up 15.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.49 crore in December 2022 up 15.33% from Rs. 55.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.90 crore in December 2022 down 35.31% from Rs. 6.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.81 crore in December 2022 down 22.17% from Rs. 8.75 crore in December 2021.