Xtglobal Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 55.05 crore, up 19.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.05 crore in December 2021 up 19.99% from Rs. 45.88 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.03 crore in December 2021 down 58.19% from Rs. 14.42 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.75 crore in December 2021 up 120.4% from Rs. 3.97 crore in December 2020.

Xtglobal EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.20 in December 2020.

Xtglobal shares closed at 55.85 on March 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given 46.20% returns over the last 6 months and 129.36% over the last 12 months.