Xpro India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 134.00 crore, up 5.89% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Xpro India are:

Net Sales at Rs 134.00 crore in September 2022 up 5.89% from Rs. 126.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.09 crore in September 2022 up 48.46% from Rs. 10.84 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.13 crore in September 2022 up 14.12% from Rs. 17.64 crore in September 2021.

Xpro India EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.18 in September 2021.

Xpro India shares closed at 745.40 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.55% returns over the last 6 months and 62.15% over the last 12 months.

Xpro India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 134.00 159.63 126.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 134.00 159.63 126.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 88.54 112.81 88.27
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.63 0.52 1.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.54 7.98 7.02
Depreciation 2.94 2.95 3.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.24 15.24 12.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.12 20.14 14.19
Other Income 1.07 0.61 0.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.19 20.74 14.52
Interest 1.82 2.21 3.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.37 18.53 10.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.37 18.53 10.84
Tax -0.72 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.09 18.53 10.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.09 18.53 10.84
Equity Share Capital 17.72 11.81 11.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.08 10.46 9.18
Diluted EPS 8.59 9.85 9.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.08 10.46 9.18
Diluted EPS 8.59 9.85 9.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 07:01 pm
