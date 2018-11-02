Xpro India Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 84.50 crore, up 6.8% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 84.50 crore in September 2018 up 6.8% from Rs. 79.12 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2018 up 101.59% from Rs. 3.48 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.23 crore in September 2018 up 39.49% from Rs. 5.90 crore in September 2017.

Xpro India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.98 in September 2017.

Xpro India shares closed at 41.55 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -24.11% returns over the last 6 months and -16.15% over the last 12 months.