Xpro India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 107.11 crore, up 0.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.11 crore in March 2020 up 0.37% from Rs. 106.71 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2020 up 12.65% from Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.20 crore in March 2020 down 5.56% from Rs. 10.80 crore in March 2019.

Xpro India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.13 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.89 in March 2019.

Xpro India shares closed at 23.55 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given 7.29% returns over the last 6 months and -26.64% over the last 12 months.