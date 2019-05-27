Xpro India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 106.71 crore, up 25.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.71 crore in March 2019 up 25.26% from Rs. 85.19 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2019 down 74.43% from Rs. 8.76 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.80 crore in March 2019 up 25.29% from Rs. 8.62 crore in March 2018.

Xpro India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.89 in March 2019 from Rs. 7.41 in March 2018.

Xpro India shares closed at 31.35 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.99% returns over the last 6 months and -41.02% over the last 12 months.