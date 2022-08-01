 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Xpro India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.63 crore, up 75.19% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Xpro India are:

Net Sales at Rs 159.63 crore in June 2022 up 75.19% from Rs. 91.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.53 crore in June 2022 up 269.13% from Rs. 5.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.69 crore in June 2022 up 102.65% from Rs. 11.69 crore in June 2021.

Xpro India EPS has increased to Rs. 10.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.25 in June 2021.

Xpro India shares closed at 773.15 on July 29, 2022 (NSE)

Xpro India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 159.63 142.80 91.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 159.63 142.80 91.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 112.81 97.71 62.09
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.52 3.62 -0.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.98 8.70 6.99
Depreciation 2.95 2.92 2.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.24 15.54 11.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.14 14.31 8.37
Other Income 0.61 0.93 0.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.74 15.24 8.70
Interest 2.21 2.13 3.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.53 13.11 5.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.53 13.11 5.02
Tax -- -4.34 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.53 17.45 5.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.53 17.45 5.02
Equity Share Capital 11.81 11.81 11.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.46 14.77 4.25
Diluted EPS 9.85 14.07 4.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.46 14.77 4.25
Diluted EPS 9.85 14.07 4.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 1, 2022
