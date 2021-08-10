Xpro India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 91.12 crore, up 247.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.12 crore in June 2021 up 247.19% from Rs. 26.24 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.02 crore in June 2021 up 139.55% from Rs. 12.69 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.69 crore in June 2021 up 662.02% from Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2020.

Xpro India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.25 in June 2021 from Rs. 10.74 in June 2020.

Xpro India shares closed at 264.50 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 473.75% returns over the last 6 months and 992.98% over the last 12 months.