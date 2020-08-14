Xpro India Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26.24 crore, down 72.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Xpro India are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.24 crore in June 2020 down 72.85% from Rs. 96.66 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.69 crore in June 2020 down 2786.05% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2020 down 125.06% from Rs. 8.30 crore in June 2019.
Xpro India shares closed at 23.60 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given 3.96% returns over the last 6 months and -8.88% over the last 12 months.
|Xpro India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.24
|107.11
|96.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.24
|107.11
|96.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.00
|79.39
|72.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.11
|0.28
|-1.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.42
|6.78
|6.40
|Depreciation
|3.13
|3.06
|3.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.32
|10.79
|11.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.52
|6.80
|4.74
|Other Income
|0.31
|0.33
|0.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.21
|7.14
|5.22
|Interest
|4.54
|4.61
|4.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.75
|2.53
|0.47
|Exceptional Items
|-0.51
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.26
|2.53
|0.47
|Tax
|2.44
|0.01
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.69
|2.52
|0.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.69
|2.52
|0.47
|Equity Share Capital
|11.81
|11.81
|11.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.74
|2.13
|0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-10.74
|2.13
|0.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.74
|2.13
|0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-10.74
|2.13
|0.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 03:33 pm