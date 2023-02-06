Xpro India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.06 crore, down 16.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.06 crore in December 2022 down 16.35% from Rs. 111.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.48 crore in December 2022 down 44.23% from Rs. 11.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.57 crore in December 2022 down 19.77% from Rs. 18.16 crore in December 2021.