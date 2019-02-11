Xpro India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 69.30 crore, up 18.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Xpro India are:
Net Sales at Rs 69.30 crore in December 2018 up 18.39% from Rs. 58.53 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2018 down 120.5% from Rs. 7.37 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.54 crore in December 2018 up 105.02% from Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2017.
Xpro India shares closed at 37.55 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.82% returns over the last 6 months and -31.48% over the last 12 months.
|
|Xpro India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|69.30
|84.50
|58.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|69.30
|84.50
|58.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|58.55
|60.82
|46.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.65
|1.57
|-6.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.04
|5.31
|5.86
|Depreciation
|3.18
|3.21
|4.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.27
|11.44
|10.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|2.14
|-2.03
|Other Income
|3.46
|2.88
|1.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.36
|5.02
|-0.93
|Interest
|4.87
|4.97
|5.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.51
|0.06
|-6.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|13.74
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.51
|0.06
|7.37
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.51
|0.06
|7.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.51
|0.06
|7.37
|Equity Share Capital
|11.81
|11.81
|11.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.28
|0.05
|6.24
|Diluted EPS
|-1.28
|0.05
|6.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.28
|0.05
|6.24
|Diluted EPS
|-1.28
|0.05
|6.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited