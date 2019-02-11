Xpro India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 69.30 crore, up 18.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.30 crore in December 2018 up 18.39% from Rs. 58.53 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2018 down 120.5% from Rs. 7.37 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.54 crore in December 2018 up 105.02% from Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2017.

Xpro India shares closed at 37.55 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.82% returns over the last 6 months and -31.48% over the last 12 months.